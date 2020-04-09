Bush gives to Break Bread

VALDOSTA – Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, Bush Wealth Management understands donations to organizations such as Break Bread Together are crucial.
"It is important that we come together and help the most vulnerable members of our community," according to a statement released by Bush Wealth Management.
Since 1973, Break Bread Together, a local meals-on-wheels program, has been dedicated to providing meals five days a week to low-income, elderly, homebound recipients in Valdosta. It currently serves nearly 40 recipients who rely on them daily.
“We strive to be a resource to our community in times of crisis. We are grateful to be in a position to help those in need and we will continue to help in any way we can,” said Stacy Bush chief executive officer/president of Bush Wealth Management.
The $2,000 donation will cover the cost to operate for two weeks.
