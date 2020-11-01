It should come as no surprise that the economy is the most crucial issue in the upcoming election.
But here's something that may surprise you. More than 90% of investors say they plan to change their portfolio in the 12 months following the election.
Some are preparing to adjust their stock holdings, while others are looking to adjust their bond positions. Some say they expect to boost their cash portion, while others consider doing "something else financially" as a result of the election.
During each election cycle, it's common to see surveys that ask investors, "Do you plan to make any changes to your portfolio as a result of the election?" It's only the confident, bold and patient investor who answers, "No. I don't plan any changes."
Second-guessing your investment strategy is natural, especially with an election on the horizon. Emotions are running high as investors consider each presidential candidate's positions and how they may influence the economy.
But this election cycle, challenge yourself to be confident. To be a patient investor who knows that investing involves risks, making decisions based on your goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Be the bold investor who knows that sound analysis should drive portfolio decisions, not a knee-jerk reaction to a current event.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved. Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
