BUSH: Climbing the Wall of Worry

Have you ever heard the Wall Street expression, "markets climb a wall of worry"?
It's the idea that financial markets are constantly on edge. Traders fret about how long a market rally can continue before it runs into trouble. Worry shifts from one news event to the next as traders attempt to build a case whether it's time to go "risk-off" with a portfolio strategy.
If you're looking for something to worry about, you've got plenty of choices these days: the delta variant, inflation, jobs, vaccines, Fed policy, taxes, unemployment and so on. There's no shortage of headlines to help boost investors up the wall.
But by early August, the Standard & Poor's 500 index notched its 42nd record closing of 2021. And while past performance is no guarantee of future results, it's important to keep in mind the S&P 500 has moved higher despite the wide range of economic and financial concerns.
Our role as financial professionals is to help guide and equip clients with the tools they need regardless of what news "worries" the financial markets. We work with professionals who monitor the economy and interpret how the recent news may influence the overall trends.
If you find yourself worried about the financial markets, please reach out. We'd welcome the chance to hear your thoughts.
