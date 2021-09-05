BUSH: Celebrating Labor Day

The first Labor Day was celebrated over 100 years ago, created by the labor movement as a day to honor the achievements and contributions (both social and economic) of American workers.
I’ve always found the way we celebrate to be rather interesting …
We celebrate Memorial Day by remembering, celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees and celebrate Thanksgiving by giving thanks. Labor Day might just be the only national holiday we celebrate by doing the exact opposite of that which we’re honoring!
But really, what better way to celebrate hard work than by taking a well-deserved day off?
As we celebrate Labor Day, we can think about the hard work we perform for our communities. We can also consider the work of those before us and how their efforts helped build this great nation we know and love.
As the summer breezes begin to cool, I wish you and your family a safe and happy Labor Day!
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved. Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
