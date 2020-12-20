BUSH: Bush Wealth: Happy Holidays

This month brings an assortment of year-end holidays that are celebrated around the world. Most people take some time off during the last couple of weeks of December which gives them time to relax and reflect on their life.
We would like to share with you some of our favorite quotes about this holiday season.
"Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most." – Ruth Carter Stapleton
"It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving." – Mother Theresa
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. Wishing you happiness.” – Helen Keller
“May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter and every window open to great possibility.” – Mary Anne Radmacher
“The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each other’s burdens, easing others’ loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays.” – W.C. Jones
"May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve." – Anonymous
We wish you the best of all the holiday season has to offer this year.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.