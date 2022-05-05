Bush among 'Best of Best' financial advisors

VALDOSTA – Stacy Bush, Bush Wealth Management president and chief executive officer, attended the annual Barron’s Independent Summit, hosted by Barron’s Advisor to promote best practices in the industry and the value of advice to the investing public.
The invitation-only conference was held at the Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.
“It’s an honor to be included among the best in the industry,” Bush said. “I am grateful to have this opportunity to learn from my peers but it is primarily about making sure the industry is heading in the right direction to best support our clients.”
The exclusive conference is designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry, according to an organization statement. Attendees conducted workshops that explored current issues of importance ranging from portfolio construction and management to investing in overseas markets, managing risk, technology applications and client relations.
“Investors today are looking to generate income while protecting their portfolios against downside risk,” said Jack Otter, editor in chief. “These top-tier advisors have clients that depend on them to meet critical financial goals for themselves, their families, their businesses or their institutional funds. Advisors will leave this conference better equipped to do just that.”
For more information, visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.