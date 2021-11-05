Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals opens

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident has started an animal welfare organization.
Burton Fletcher, a retired college and university professor, who taught during a span of 27 years, and an emeritus attorney in Georgia admitted in 1981, has opened a nonprofit corporation titled the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, organizers said in a statement.
“I had been retired for more than three years and I saw a need in our community to assist the animal shelter, humane societies and the residents of the area to facilitate animal welfare,” Fletcher said.
“To date, I have incorporated as a nonprofit, adopted by-laws, obtained a tax ID and I have a operational board of experienced and dedicated community organizers with many years of leadership in our community benefitting animal welfare. We will be seeking grants to supplement the county’s contributions to animal welfare," he said. “We will be announcing our plans at a later date but we are excited by the prospects for improving our community.”
Fletcher said he has two dogs, and one, a beagle, was adopted from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, and the other, a mixed breed, was a foster he said he recently adopted through the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County.
"They are my children, and they give me great joy,” he said.
“If anyone wishes to donate, volunteer, foster, or adopt, I hope they will reach out to our foundation.”
More information: Contact fletcher1950@bellsouth.net.
