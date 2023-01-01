VALDOSTA —The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals recently concluded its Second Annual National Happy Holidays Rescue Pets Photo Contest.
Burton Fletcher, a retired professor of business administration and emeritus attorney, is the president and executive director of the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, LLC, online at BurtonFletcherFoundation.org.
Fletcher said, “Our contests promote animal rescue and encourage folks to adopt rather than buy animals, and the awards help rescue organizations. The creativity of the contestants always amazes me.”
Rescue pet lovers submitted this year’s holiday-themed photographs during the holiday season as they entered the contest that began on Nov. 1 and concluded on Dec. 15. The foundation provided prizes given to the top three winners’ designated animal rescue organizations. One additional winner won the People’s Choice Award, receiving the most votes.
Taking a carefree Christmas portrait of her rescue dog, Indy, Valdosta resident Julie Dykes said, “Indy posed like a princess.” This image unequivocally demonstrates that this rescue dog has found her forever family. The Humane Society of Lowndes County in Valdosta, Dyke’s animal rescue charity, will benefit from her First-Place prize winnings.
Ashley Frazier from Valdosta, Georgia, earned the Second Place Award with her colorful photo of her dog, Xena, posing in front of the family Christmas tree. Her prize money will assist her chosen animal rescue organization, the Grateful Golden Retrievers, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Third Place went to Jacqueline Prine from Atlanta, and her white kitty, Peach, who looked up at the right time to peek at the white tree glistening with green ornaments. In Peach’s case, “Curiosity Captured the Cat,” she said. Prine’s award will support her animal rescue organization, Hearts to Homes Humane Society, in Nashville, Georgia.
The People’s Choice Award winner was Patty Parrish and her dog, Iris, from Valdosta, whose unique Christmas package photo received the most votes. Her selected animal rescue organization that received the award donation was Echols County Animal Rescue in Statenville.
Andrea Bausch from Huntersville, North Carolina, Robert Hubbard from Valdosta and Christine Staron from Youngstown, Ohio, received Honorable Mention awards.
The judge for this contest was Javon Longieliere. The Javon Longieliere Studio is an award-winning professional photography studio located in Valdosta.
Terri Ernissee was a supervising director for this contest. She said, “All of the entrants did a fabulous job. Each one captured the spirit of Christmas. The photos of these rescue pets show that all it takes is kindness and care to turn an animal’s life around.”
Sponsors for this contest were: Dr. April Fleming Mathis and Dr. Michael A. Delaney of Azalea Animal Hospital; John Dukes, CPA, Clarence Spires of ReMax Realty; Arthur Rush of Berry Global; Philip Gutherie of Colson Printing; Diane Hotchkiss of Sunrise Irrigation; Deb Enfinger of Fairway Outdoor; DesignMaze Web Design and Attorney Tim Conlon of the Conlon Law Group.
