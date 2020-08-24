Burton earns excellence award

VALDOSTA – A city superintendent won a statewide award.
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association recognizes fleet maintenance divisions across the state by awarding the Fleet Maintenance Excellence Award to the division with outstanding achievements, city officials said in a statement.
John Burton, fleet superintendent for the City of Valdosta, won the award this year.
The fleet maintenance division falls under the city public works department and is primarily responsible for the repair, maintenance and refueling of most city vehicles, city officials said.
Everything the city does from transporting individuals to sweeping debris is dependent on having functional department vehicles. Without a fleet maintenance division, the city would have to outsource vehicle maintenance, city officials said.
"Most auto shops operate on a first-come, first-serve basis meaning that they would not be able to prioritize city vehicles and would thus place them in a queue with all other customers," city officials said. "These maintenance shops also have a much longer turnaround time than the fleet division, leaving city departments without a functioning vehicle for an extended period of time."
The fleet division can prioritize vehicles coming in and know what is needed or how it impacts a department to have a vehicle out of service, so they strive to return vehicles the same day they are dropped off.
Turnaround time is just one of the many reasons why Burton and the Valdosta fleet division are being recognized.
Burton acknowledges his team and attributes the accomplishment to their hard work and dedication.
"I am just overwhelmed to receive this award and for the recognition of all the work that we do. It's not just me, it's all the mechanics that help so this represents the whole city's fleet maintenance program," Burton said.
The nomination for the award came directly from Richard Hardy, city public works director, who said when overseeing the fleet division's capabilities, it became clear it deserved recognition.
The division maintains more than 300 vehicles that are part of the city's daily operations and said thanks to Burton he can reassure all departments they are in good hands, Hardy said.
"It is an honor to see individuals from the city get recognized for their accomplishments," he said.
Burton has a long list of responsibilities and is able to provide insight into the fleet for the city departments, city officials said.
"When it comes time to make a change in vehicles or update the fleet, he writes all the specifications of every piece of equipment to make sure that it can sustain the environment that it is placed in and the vehicle is going to last," city officials said. "Seeing as the city has equipment that is 18-20 years old, it is important to make sure they have the right people and training. Burton is constantly working with his team to keep the fleet intact, focused and continuing to meet the needs of the city."
