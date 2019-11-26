VALDOSTA – Churches gathered recently for a good cause during the 2019 Building on Faith week.
The annual build benefitted the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity earlier this month.
It wrapped up with Trinity Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church of Valdosta coming together to paint playhouses to be entered in Habitat’s Birdhouse Silent Auction in February.
DeeDee Girardin, outreach chair for First Christian, was busy adding blue paint to one of the houses.
She said the church volunteers for the build each year.
“We just like to give back to our community,” she said. “It’s a very worthwhile cause and we always enjoy (it), look forward to it every year. Just helping our community.”
She hopes the playhouses will assist Habitat with raising money for houses during the silent auction, she said.
Glennie Wicks, member of Trinity Presbyterian’s missions committee, said her church supports Habitat each year with Building on Faith because the agency provides housing to residents in need.
“It makes me feel good and like I’m making an impact on the community,” she said.
Trinity Presbyterian provided lunch for volunteers.
Habitat is currently accepting entries for its auction. To donate, contact Misty DuPree, (229) 245-1330, ext 30.
