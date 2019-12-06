VALDOSTA – Building Bridges Saddle Club surprises children in a selected neighborhood to receive toys for Christmas every year.
At noon, Dec. 24, the club will enter a "neighborhood in a special way for a day to remember," members said. "The area selected is that of families that may not be fortunate to shower their kids with gifts like they would want."
To donate, drop gifts off at A Cut of Cuts Barbershop, 4030 Bemiss Road, (229) 244-4118; or Body Works Family Fitness 24/7, 4510 Val North Drive, (229) 253-9977. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 23. Please reference Building Bridges Saddle Club toy give away when dropping off donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.