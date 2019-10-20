VALDOSTA – A clash will soon transpire during a buggy war pitting community members, businesses and agencies against one another.
It’ll all happen during the Sixth Annual Stocked Cart Race 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement. Check-in is 9 a.m.
The competition is sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority and will benefit hunger-relief organization Hungry at Home.
“It’s our mission to provide fun activities for the community and what better way to do that than to also benefit an organization in our community that does so much for children,” said Jessica Catlett, authority marketing and public relations director.
Teams of any size are being accepted and Catlett confirmed that a minimum of two runners must participate.
Themes can be created for cart decorations, which must be provided by participants. Catlett said decorations cannot extend past two-feet in front of the cart.
A city and county official will call winners of each heat at the finish line.
If enough children participate, there will be a kid’s division as well as one for adults. Parks & Rec encourages the involvement of schools, youth groups, families and neighborhood groups, Catlett said.
Runners must sign a waiver prior to the race.
To enter the race, people are to bring at least $25 worth of food with them. Items must be foods children can prepare without a can opener or stove such as granola bars and oatmeal packets.
Cash is not accepted.
Food can be dropped 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the VLPRA office, 1901 N. Forrest St.
Awards will be given to teams who are the fastest, have the best decorated cart or have the most food raised.
Visit vlpra.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.