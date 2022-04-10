VALDOSTA – Buff City Soap brings 100% plant-based soaps to the Valdosta community.
“We are thrilled to bring Buff City Soap’s plant-based alternatives to the Valdosta community,” Tim Chaffin, brand president, said in a statement. “People don’t realize they have an addiction to our scent selection and hand-crafted products until they walk in through our doors for the first time. We can’t wait to create new, long-lasting, loyal customers here in Valdosta.”
The new store officially opened March 31. The opening celebration lasted with a four-day VIP event, offering the first 50 customers each day, two free bars of soap every month for a year.
Anthony Serverini, “Makery” manager, said, “We have had such a great response from the community during our opening weekend. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring our plant-based products to Valdosta.”
Buff City Soap creates products free of harsh chemicals, detergents, dyes, animal fats and sulfates, according to company representatives.
“We give our customers the chance to see the whole making process live in the Soap 'Makery,'" Serverini said.
“We offer more than 30 unique and customizable scents," Molly Reidy, training and development manager, said. "Kids are also able to make bath bombs for free every day.”
Customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year each day during the grand opening in May.
The grand opening event is scheduled for Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22.
“Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 29 states and 190-plus stores," company representatives said in a statement. "Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 'Best of the New' franchise rankings."
For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.
Buff City Soap Valdosta is located at 1830 Norman Drive, Suite A.
