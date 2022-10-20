VALDOSTA — South Georgia residents will gather in Valdosta Saturday, Oct. 22, to show their support for those with Down Syndrome.
The Third Annual South Georgia Buddy Walk, hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia, starts 10 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Park, running until noon, according to a statement from the association.
The walk aims to raise funds for local and national programs and increase public awareness about Down Syndrome.
More than 400 people have already signed up for the walk, said Christina Moore, president of the association. Early registration ended Tuesday night but prospective participants can also register on site starting 9 a.m. Saturday, she said.
The one-mile walk will offer music, entertainment, exhibitor booths, games and food trucks.
The walk’s goal is $30,000 in funds raised; the association already had $25,000 lined up as of Tuesday afternoon, Moore said.
“Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia serves over 70 individuals and their families living in 15 counties in South Georgia,” Moore said.
For more information, visit www.DSASouthGa.org or email info@DSASouthGa.org.
