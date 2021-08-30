VALDOSTA – The Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia will raise funds through the Second Annual South Georgia Buddy Walk.
The walk is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 18, Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road.
The South Georgia Buddy Walk will be similar to a festival and includes a one-mile walk. Virtual participation is available.
Interested participants have until Monday, Aug. 30, to register early for the event, said Dora Harding, organizer. Early registration is $10 and includes a T-shirt as supplies last. After Aug. 30, the cost will increase to $15 until Sept. 14.
Harding said the early registration deadline was extended from its original scheduled date.
Proceeds will assist the Down Syndrome Association by providing family support and will go toward training parents to educate health care professionals on how to diagnose Down syndrome in children in the prenatal and post-natal stages.
“It can be a delicate topic for a lot of families," Harding said. "We want to make sure that we provide updated information to families. We want to try to help educate our medical professionals here and help them deliver the news.”
At the buddy walk, there will be a bouncy house, informational tables and games. Kidz Quest, Hype, Parent to Parent of Georgia, Babies Can't Wait and the Valdosta Fire Department will be present, Harding said.
People can choose to sponsor teams through packages such as $250 bronze, $500 silver and $750 gold. The deadline to sponsor is Monday, Aug. 30.
Harding said people can "walk in support of an individual with Down syndrome or they can walk in support of the event or organization overall. They don't have to join a specific team necessarily. They can register to walk without a team and support the cause."
To sponsor a team, visit dsasouthga.org.
To register for the event, visit dsasg.ezeventsolutions.com/buddywalk.
