Broyles named Rotary president

VALDOSTA – Valdosta North Rotary has a new president.
Danny Broyles is the new club president for 2019-20, club representatives said.
Valdosta North Rotary is a community service club that meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Valdosta Country Club "for lunch, networking, community awareness and more fun than should be legally acceptable for our professional men and woman of Lowndes County," club representatives said.
The club elects new officers for a new fiscal year.
VNR members have been priming Broyles for the position of president for the past three years, club representatives said.
He has actively held positions within the club. Broyles has held the positions of public image chairman, socials/club celebrations chairman, social media chairman, bulletin design and layout producer, program chairman, teacher appreciation dinner chairman, president elect and now president, club members said.
"Danny seems to embrace the Rotary motto, 'Service above self,'" they said.
Broyles is no stranger to community service.
He is an ordained pastor that served as an evangelist and local church pastor for 30 years, club members said. He served as staff sergeant with Company A 2-121 Georgia Army National Guard, Valdosta from 1994-2002.
He served as the senior programs director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA from 2001-03. He served Lowndes County and six surrounding counties as the area director for Southeast Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes from 2010-15.
He has served as clergy for the South Georgia Walk to Emmaus Community for the past 10 years. Broyles actively fills pulpit supply in area churches, serves as camp pastor and guest speaker for area churches, youth rallies, FCA Huddles and Disciple Now weekends.
"One might say that Danny has a heart for service above self," club members said.
Broyles is currently the commercial account executive at Ray & Son Heating & Air Conditioning.
Gregg A. Ray, company president, is a long-time Rotarian with the Nashville-Berrien County Rotary Club. He said he believes having members of the company actively involved in Rotary helps the company play a part in helping communities.
Ray & Son has offices in Valdosta and Nashville.
The Broyles family have been an active part of our community making a big impact everywhere they go.
"Well, it’s not hard to make a big impact when you are a family of six," club members said. "Danny is married to Cook County native Kimberly (Bailey) Broyles. The couple have four daughters: Allyson, 21, attending Valdosta State University, Kristen, 20, attending Columbus State University, Robyn, 19, who just transferred from Kennesaw State University to Valdosta State University and Shannon, 17, who will be a senior at Lowndes High School in the fall.
The older three Broyles girls are all LHS honor graduates.
When asked about his aspirations for the new Rotary year, Broyles said, “It’s not just my aspirations, we are a team. We work hard and we play hard. And the payoff is that we get to serve and love on the persons of our community in the process.”
He said he is excited for the upcoming teacher appreciation dinner.
VNR sponsors a dinner annually to honor area teachers and administrators.
“If you have not attended our teacher appreciation dinner, you have missed what an entire community coming to together to love on those who love on our children looks like,” he said.
The dinner will be held Oct. 1 at CrossPointe Church. VNR members are selling sponsorships now. Broyles said more information can be found at the club's Facebook page: Valdosta North Rotary Club.
