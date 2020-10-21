VALDOSTA – Georgia Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages has named Ana Brown of Lowndes County Schools as the 2020 recipient of the public service award.
GATESOL created the public service award to honor a person "whose service to the public and actions go beyond the responsibilities of one’s profession and that have helped improve the welfare of humankind, including significant contributions benefiting one’s community, state, and/or nation," according to a statement from the organization.
Brown exemplifies these qualities as she uses her own experiences to drive her passion to help others.
In 2004, Brown came to the United States from Mexico, according to the statement.
When her child began elementary school, she volunteered at the school and used this time to learn from the teachers. In turn, she shared what she learned with the Hispanic parents and children in her community.
From 2013-19, Brown volunteered at Clyattville Elementary School. She helped in classrooms of English learners, tutored newcomers and assisted ESOL teachers and classroom teachers with interpreting and translating for parents whose primary home language is Spanish, according to the statement.
“We are blessed and thrilled to have Mrs. Ana Brown as a partner with our school serving our migrant families," Tenry Berry, Clyattville Elementary School principal, said. "Mrs. Brown goes above and beyond to ensure these families are supported. She partners with our ESOL teachers to help with educational needs, supplies, events and with translating for us at various events throughout the year. She works closely with the families so they know what is going on at the school, but also in the community.”
Brown serves as the migrant intervention specialist in Lowndes County.
"GATESOL is honored to recognize her selfless devotion to our multilingual communities," according to the statement.
