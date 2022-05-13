Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series returns

VALDOSTA – Main Street's popular lunchtime concert series is coming back.
The City of Valdosta hosts the Brown Bag Concert Series Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, in Downtown Valdosta.
This event, which is free and open to the general public, features the live performance of a different band each day from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Olympic Park, 100 Florida Ave.
Brandie Dame, Main Street Downtown director, said she is happy to continue the concert series for its second year after its brief discontinuation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Valdosta Main Street is excited to bring back the Brown Bag Concert Series. This event will prove a draw to the downtown corridor and give citizens and visitors alike a memorable experience in Olympic Park," she said.
Jessie's Restaurant and Catering, Kona Ice and a rotation schedule of food trucks will be on site throughout the week to sell an assortment of food and sweets for concertgoers.
The 2022 lineup of bands:
May 23: The Page Brothers
May 24: The Gypsy Pushers
May 25: Main Street Band
May 26: 2RiverStation
May 27: Dirty Bird and the Flu
The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.
For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office, (229) 259-3577.
