Brown Bag Concerts return

VALDOSTA — A longtime annual food and music event returns to Valdosta in May after taking a year off for a pandemic.
The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta is scheduled for Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, a city statement said. The concert series was last held in 2019; the 2020 series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free event features live bands from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. each day on the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse lawn. Concertgoers can “brown bag” their own lunches or buy meals and beverages from a variety of booths, nearby restaurants and food trucks.
This year's lineup of bands:
May 3: Groove Therapy
May 4: Jen Anders Trio
May 5: Naturally Southern
May 6: Valdosta High School Jazz Ensemble
May 7: Shaun Hopper & guest
“Brown Bag is such a popular event and we look forward to hosting it every year,” Main Street Director Ellen Hill said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to come downtown for lunch during the week and enjoy the music, food, businesses and the beauty of downtown during the spring. This year, we will even be extending the concert into the evening, which falls on First Friday. Shaun Hopper will return to play live on the courthouse square from 6-9 p.m.”
The platinum sponsors for the 2021 Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series are Valdosta Main Street, Coleman Talley LLP, IDP Housing, Greater Valdosta United Way, ASA Engineering & Surveying and Jessie's Restaurant and Catering.
The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.
For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office, (229) 259-3577, or visit www.valdostamainstreet.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.