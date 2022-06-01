Brothers Osborne to play Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Grammy Award-winning country brother duo Brothers Osborne is scheduled to perform June 4 at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
“This has been one of our most anticipated concerts of the season,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “Brothers Osborne is fresh off winning vocal duo of the year from the Academy of Country Music and have received multiple nominations for their latest album, "Skeletons." Our guests are in for an amazing performance.”
Two sons from a working-class family, John and T.J. Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands, Two years later, T.J. joined him.
They formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends "equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years," park representatives said in a statement.
The singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies, and stand as nine-time Grammy nominees – including vying for Best Country Album ("Skeletons") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the 64th Grammy Awards.
They received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.
Brothers Osborne will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, as part of the Wild Adventures All-Star Concert Series. The concert is included with season passholder admission or just $10 for general admission guests. Reserved seats are available for as little as $5.
More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
