Brooks woman dies in Valdosta wreck

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County woman was killed Friday in a traffic accident in Valdosta, the county coroner said Saturday.
The coroner’s office was called out at 5 p.m. to a three-vehicle wreck in the 3200 block of North Valdosta Road, said County Coroner Austin Fiveash.
The driver and sole occupant of one car — Anita Joy Walker, 49, of Quitman — was pronounced dead on the scene, he said.
The Valdosta Police Department diverted traffic for several hours while crews worked to investigate the crash and clear wreckage. Police are actively investigating the details of the crash, Fiveash said.
“I am thankful for the citizens who stopped to render aid and assist while awaiting public safety crews,” he said. “The Valdosta Fire Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS went above and beyond (Friday). The Valdosta Police Department was able to quickly divert traffic and provide a safe area for crews to work.”
“My heart breaks for the family of Mrs. Walker,” Fiveash said. “In a matter of seconds, lives were devastated and changed forever. Please keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. On behalf of Valdosta and Lowndes County, we extend our deepest condolences.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
