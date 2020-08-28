Brooks teen dead after shooting

QUITMAN — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a teenager in Brooks County.
At 1:51 a.m. Friday, Quitman police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting at a Barwick Road apartment complex in Quitman, according to a GBI statement.
Agents found that Cenquez Jermaine Perry, 17, appeared to have been shot while he was sleeping. The shots appear to have been intentionally fired through an outside wall; shell casings were found outside the complex.
Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died. His body will be sent to a crime lab for an autopsy, the statement said.
According to the sports website maxpreps.com, Perry played for the Brooks County Trojans high school football team in the 2019-20 season.
Agents and Quitman Police have been conducting interviews from witnesses. Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI, (229) 225-4090, Quitman Police, (229) 263-7556, or Brooks County 911. This case is active and ongoing.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
