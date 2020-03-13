Brooks student excels at show

Submitted Photo
Mathew Ferrell represented Brooks County Agriculture Education and FFA at an event hosted by the National Junior Swine Association Southeast Regional Swine show. Ferrell won reserve champion (second place) cross gilt, grand champion Hampshire boar, fifth in showmanship and ninth in sweepstakes. The event included participants from Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
