VALDOSTA — A man has been arrested on an indecent exposure charge, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.
The report states that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday, a customer approached a VPD officer inside a store in the 2300 block of Inner Perimeter Road and reported a man had exposed his genital area to multiple people within the store.
An investigation revealed the man had exposed himself to multiple women in the store.
William Holt, 39, of Brooks County was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail; he is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, according to the report.
“We are grateful for the witness in this case quickly notifying our officer, which resulted in the offender being arrested. This type of behavior cannot and should not be tolerated in our community,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.