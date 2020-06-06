...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following areas, in south central Georgia, Brooks, Lowndes, and Thomas. In southwest Georgia, Decatur, Grady, and Seminole. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Sunday evening * Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring the potential for heavy rain and isolated flash flooding to areas across far southwest and south central Georgia beginning tonight and lasting through the day on Sunday. The greatest threat for flash flooding is expected where north-south oriented rain bands bring heavy rainfall for a prolonged period of time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Brooks, Lowndes counties under flash flood watch
