...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of south central Georgia
  and southwest Georgia, including the following areas, in south
  central Georgia, Brooks, Lowndes, and Thomas. In southwest
  Georgia, Decatur, Grady, and Seminole.

* From 8 PM EDT this evening through Sunday evening

* Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring the potential for heavy rain
  and isolated flash flooding to areas across far southwest and
  south central Georgia beginning tonight and lasting through the
  day on Sunday. The greatest threat for flash flooding is
  expected where north-south oriented rain bands bring heavy
  rainfall for a prolonged period of time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

