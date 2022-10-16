JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., according to officials.
The accident took place at 4:46 a.m. near the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, according to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Brooks County woman — age 19 — was walking in the center lane when a southbound semi-truck struck her, the statement said.
The Brooks County teen's name was not released, following Florida State Patrol policy.
