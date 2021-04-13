Brooks County resident dies in wreck

QUITMAN — A wreck in southern Brooks County Tuesday killed one person, according to the county’s fire department.
Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters and other first responders responded to Nankin Road on a report of a single-vehicle accident, according to a Brooks County Fire Department statement.
The vehicle’s sole occupant – identified as a Brooks County resident – was pronounced dead on the scene, the statement said.
The accident investigation is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
