Brooks County man dies in fire

QUITMAN — A Brooks County man died in an accidental fire last week, the state fire commissioner said Monday.
Danny Felton Waters, 68, died in a blaze at about 2 a.m., Feb. 1, at 141 West Drive, just inside Brooks County, Georgia Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement.
The fire was ruled electrical in nature, starting near a recliner in a rear room, he said.
“The deceased was found in the living room where he was searching for the source of the fire as his wife escaped,” King said.
The state Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Brooks County and Valdosta Fire departments with the investigation.
The case marks the 19th death from a Georgia fire in 2021, King said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
