Brooks County football coach passes away

QUITMAN – Brooks County assistant football coach Marvin Mitchell was laid to rest Sunday afternoon.
Mitchell passed away Thursday at the age of 64 following a battle with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease that required him to undergo peritoneal dialysis treatments.
Mitchell's obituary reads as follows:
"Marvin Daniel Mitchell, Sr., passed away on June 1, 2023. He was born on April 17, 1959, to Mr. Daniel M. and Mrs. Jean Maxwell Mitchell.
Coach Marvin Mitchell, an avid sports fan and devout follower of Christ, was a lifelong resident of Quitman, Georgia, a graduate of Brooks County High School, and a dedicated teacher and coach for many years. Marvin graduated from Valdosta State with a bachelor’s degree and University of South Florida with a masters degree, and he used those degrees to pave his way into the lives and hearts of the Brooks County School Trojans. His positive influence on his community has impacted the Trojan nation in the classroom, on the field, and on the court for as long as we can remember, and his loving heart and constant words of encouragement will live on in the lives of those he touched.
Coach Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Maxwell, Marvin Mitchell, and Irene Peacock, and his brother, Maxwell Mitchell.
Survivors include Children: Mary Schluck of Tallahassee, Marvin Mitchell, Jr. of Tampa, Lisa (Chris) McMillion of Quitman, and Daniel (Tifany) Mitchell of San Antonio Texas; Four Grandchildren: Charles-Anthony, Christina, Belle and London; Brother Daniel (Gail) M. Mitchell, Jr., Sister Zelma (Phillip) Hawkins, and Brother Dean (Maggie) Mitchell, and a host of nieces and nephews."
