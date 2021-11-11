Brooks County bridge closes for replacement

PAVO – A bridge in Brooks County closed Thursday for replacement.
The Mule Creek bridge on Ga.122 in Brooks County closed to non-local through traffic Nov. 11, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation statement.
The contractor is permitted to close the road for nine months. The detour route will be US 319 — GA 33 — US 84 — GA 333 — GA 133.
The bridge was built in 1940 and is considered to be in fair condition but does not meet current design standards and shows signs of age, the statement said.
The new bridge will be built in the same location. The approximately $2.7 million construction contract was awarded earlier this year, the transportation department said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
