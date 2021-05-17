Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said.
A car driven by a 17-year-old Lake Park resident was heading south on Loch Laurel; meanwhile, a boy from Brooks County was walking north on the same road in the middle of the southbound lane.
The car hit the boy; the driver said she did not see him, the report says. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes, according to the state patrol.
The patrol identified the boy as Michael Scott Rodgers, 12, of Quitman.
No charges have been issued in the incident, reports show.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
