Brooks church celebrates first responders

QUITMAN – The Calvary Christian Center Church partnered with the Do Something About It organization to host the Second Annual Truckers, Firemen and First Responders celebration at BC3 Memorial Park.
Lyndell Jones, president of Do Something About It, came up with the idea to celebrate first responders back in 2017 as a show of thanks for their contributions to the City of Quitman.
“I came up with it about five years ago and it finally came to fruition about two years ago. The church wanted to show appreciation for the first responders and let them know the community has their back,” he said.
“They’ve been working overtime taking care of us. If it weren’t for them, where would we be? Someone had to do something for them, so we stepped up to the plate.”
The event remained in the planning stages until 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic spotlight on essential workers “sparked life in the community” and got the project off of the ground.
“It's thanks to the community. If it weren’t for everyone helping us, we wouldn’t be able to do this. The donations of shirts, food and two cakes was so helpful; we even have cooks that aren’t charging us. Things like this make people come together and it's beautiful.”
Bobby Christian, pastor at The Calvary, said both groups plan to keep it as an annual event for the second weekend of May, noting how quickly support grew after the first event.
“It's a great way to recognize our current responders as well as honor our fallen responders and anyone else who has passed due to COVID. Celebrations like this bring everyone in the community together. We had so much support that we ran out of space at the church and we had to do it at the park. It shows you how much we got each other,” he said.
“We appreciate everybody for coming out and helping us out, and we look forward to doing this every year because the truckers and first responders make everything possible for our city.”
