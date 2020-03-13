Brooks advances to state Skills USA

QUITMAN – Brooks County High School Skills USA students place at region and advance to StateSkills USA.
StateSkills USA is a career technical student organization which builds career skills and allows students to compete in various career-related events, school officials said.
In the health-care competition, Zachary Gardner placed second in job interview RN, Anna Feagle placed second in CPR and first aid and Jesseca McLeod placed third in job skills demonstration vital signs.
In the carpentry competition, Dakota Goodrum placed third in skills challenge and second in carpentry.
All first- and second-place students at region advance to state competition.
Advisors are Chuck Mitchell and Zinda McDaniel.
