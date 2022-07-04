VALDOSTA – More than 100,000 gallons of discharge spilled following the rupture of a seal at a city lift station last week.
On Thursday, June 30, the City of Valdosta received notification of a possible ruptured sewer line at the 2400 block of Gornto Road, city officials said in a statement.
"It was determined after review that a seal from the discharge side of the lift station had ruptured, which caused the issue," they added. "City staff were able to isolate the damaged seal and repair it. An estimated 127,750 gallons of discharge was released."
Utility crews worked into the evening and captured a portion of the discharge. Staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at this overflow location, city officials said.
"All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted," they said.
"Preventing sewer spills has and will continue to be the city’s top priority through the ongoing collection system rehab program which includes manhole rehab, the smoke testing program, sewer main lining and sewer main replacement. In addition, the utilities department has an ongoing river sampling program that tests waters at different locations along the Withlacoochee River."
