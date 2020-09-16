'Broken Hearts Gallery' exhibits movie fun

“The Broken Hearts Gallery”
Comedy/Romance: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery and Utkarsh Ambudkar
Director: Natalie Krinsky
Rated: PG-13 (Sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references)
Movie Review: “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is about a woman who saves mementos from past relationships. Usually, the men end their relationship with her. After observing her for an amount of time, one can see why they leave her.
However sluggish this movie’s start and formulaic story, it becomes an unexpected treat with smartly inserted humor.
Lucy (Viswanathan of HBO’s “Bad Education,” 2019) saves a souvenir from every relationship she exits. She is elated to be dating Max Vora (Ambudkar of “Pitch Perfect.” 2012).
Twelve hours later, they are no longer a couple, and Lucy is depressed. An inebriated Lucy stumbles into the car of Nick (Montgomery), thinking he is her Uber driver. Afterward, Lucy retreats to her room that appears a mausoleum, a tribute to her past loves. As circumstance should have it, she encounters Nick again, and the two form a friendship that blossoms.
A typical romantic formula is present with this romantic comedy. Two people, Lucy and Nick, are compatible but fail to solidify their relationship when audiences can see they are picture-perfect for each other.
Beyond the typical romantic ventures, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” shines with some surprisingly rewarding and very humorous moments. Some quips are straightforward and others are subtle moments that strike more real-life events than a movie script.
An added touch is a reliable cast to deliver those lines. Viswanathan, who is reminiscent of actress Mindy Kaling, is charming as the lead character. She, Montgomery and Ambudkar are captivating cast members.
And Lucy’s roommates and best friends, Amanda and Nadine, played by Molly Gordon and Phillipa Soo, offer much humor. Bernadette Peters arrives as a wealthy and wise art gallery owner who spouts wisdom to her younger castmates. Peters offers humor through her candid advice
Natalie Krinsky is the director and writer of this fun movie. She makes her directorial debut, helming the cast in a goofy but fun manner. The screenplay is typical, but it works.
Krinsky’s screenplay gets its name from a gallery where people leave behind artifacts of past relationships their mates left them. Moviegoers, however, will not have any disappointment with their relationship with this movie.
Grade: B- (A gallery filled with subtle fun.)
“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President”
Documentary/Music: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Director: Mary Wharton
Rated: NR (Some drug references)
Movie Review: President Jimmy Carter was a fan of multiple types of music. This documentary covers the 39th President of the United States through his appreciation of music.
From Carter’s term as Georgia’s governor to his time in the White House, music played a big role in Carter’s political career. The movie captures another part of Carter from people who were a part of his administration and his celebrity music friends.
A 1976 New York City is the setting for the start of this movie. We see Gov. Jimmy Carter preparing to run for President of the United States. Next scene, audiences see Carter in 2018 at an approximate age of 92 years of life in Plains, Ga. This documentary captures Carter’s life primarily from 1976 to 2018.
Audience’s treat is the appearance of numerous big names of music. The Carters have multiple contacts that include Willie Newson, Bob Dylan, James Brown, Dizzy Gillespie, Johnny and June Carter Cash, Greg Allman, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Bono.
The majority of these people are avid supporters. They tell plenty about Carter, and they do not hold back. Meanwhile, multiple genres of music play in the foreground and background, including country, rock and roll, jazz, classical and gospel.
President Carter’s tastes are broad.
Viewers also see people from the Carter Administration and the President’s family.
Scenes show his wife, Rosalynn Carter, with President Carter planning events and greeting dignitaries, politicians and musicians.
Ambassador Andrew Young and Jimmy Carter’s son, James Carter, offer some candid remarks about Jimmy Carter. James Carter offers some of the best stories about his father that are enlightening and give unique insight about the president. The narratives make Jimmy Carter more endearing as the moments make him accessible as a down-to-earth person.
Now 95, Carter remains ever-present in the minds of many for his work during his post-presidency. The movie shows how the politician used music to act as a servant to humanity.
It is an enjoyable trek through Jimmy Carter’s life via nice music. The scenes move quickly during enjoyable moments without giving one time to enjoy the music and the more interesting elements of President Carter’s psyche as a leader.
Some of the stories are richly enjoyable that one wishes the movie captured more of those candid moments from Carter’s friends. The president becomes the first U.S. president to openly embrace rock and roll. He suffered for liking the music and for associating with those who performed it.
The movie shows that Carter is forgiving, kind and nonjudgmental. This reminds one that political figures can come with a deep sense of faith and decency. It also reminds us that public servants are human, and the ones in touch with the citizens are the better angels of political elites.
While it would have been nice to hear directly from those who opposed Carter’s presidency and more from other members of Carter’s family, the documentary offers enough. It creates nostalgia for the politics of yesteryear.
Grade: B+ (Rock on, Mr. President.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
