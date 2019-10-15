VALDOSTA — A homeless shelter will soon open its doors to the general public.
Lowndes Associated Ministries to People will connect the homeless community with resources while welcoming visitors to its shelter 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
“We’re just extremely excited about the path that LAMP is on now and how it’s going and so we want as much of the community involved as possible,” Yurshema Flanders, interim shelter director, said.
Anyone attending will learn about LAMP services and will receive the opportunity to meet clients face-to-face. Some of its services include Rapid Re-Housing, street outreach and a re-entry program for people released from prison.
Guests will hear video testimonials and meet staff.
LAMP encourages representatives from the eight counties it serves to attend. They are Lowndes, Berrien, Echols, Cook, Brooks, Lanier, Colquitt and Tift counties.
“We want those counties to know there’s a role you can play in the success of people not being homeless,” Flanders said.
The purpose of the open house is to make LAMP more visible within the community, an effort pushed by its new board.
“People live in Valdosta that don’t know LAMP exists or about our services,” Flanders said.
Board President Adrian Rivers said the occasion will demonstrate how LAMP wants to continue to benefit the community.
It’s about relationship building and support, he said.
Flanders encourages more involvement from local churches and invites them to the open house.
She believes churches should follow God’s promises and the “structure that He placed before us in giving,” she said.
“I feel like this is an opportunity for (them) to get involved and do what Jesus said for us to (which) is to help one another; to clothe the naked and feed the hungry,” she said.
During the open house, people will learn about the needs of clients as they transition out of the shelter.
Flanders ask visitors bring nonperishable foods, twin size blankets and sheet sets, wash cloths and towels, soap, shampoo and hygiene products with them.
She encourages vaseline be brought.
“Our clients who live on the streets, they get cracked hands; they get cracked feet, cracked lips, and that’s just a preventive (product),” she said. “If we can have as much of that to give out, that would be great.”
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, The Haven, Legacy Behavioral Health, Project Zero, LifeSouth, the Georgia Department of Labor, Veterans Affairs and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are some of vendors to offer resources.
A liaison from the Valdosta City Schools homeless program will also be present.
Lunch will be provided.
Call (229) 245-7157, or visit lampinc.org, for more information.
