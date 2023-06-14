STATENViLLE — Traffic shifted Thursday as work begins to demolish an Echols County bridge and build a new one.
The shift will take place at SR 376 over the Alapahoochee River as traffic is diverted onto a temporary bridge, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation statement.
The replacement is expected to cost about $9 million and was awarded to Clearwater Construction Inc., GDOT said.
Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.