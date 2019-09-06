VALDOSTA — Georgia Beer Company will collect flashlights, batteries and solar garden lights to send to people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Chris Jones, director of business development for Georgia Beer Company, said Hurricane Dorian left the people of the Bahamas in destruction and devastation.
The power is out on many of the islands, leaving people in darkness, he said.
"We are asking the people of our community to join us in Operation Night Life ... from Wednesday, Sept. 11, to Saturday, Sept. 14," Jones said in an email. "We will be accepting donations at our brewery, and we are inviting breweries all over Georgia and the southeast to join us."
The brewery will handle packaging and transporting the items to a port of departure in Florida.
Anyone who brings a flashlight/battery combo or a solar garden light to the brewery on Wednesday, Sept. 11, will receive a complimentary beer.
They will continue to accept donations until closing time Saturday, Sept. 14.
"We know we can count on the people of Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia to make this mission a success," Jones said. "The challenge is out, will you answer the call?"
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.