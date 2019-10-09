VALDOSTA – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has announced the first Beer Positive Brewery Challenge.
"Some of the best local breweries in LifeSouth’s North Florida/South Georgia district are competing to see who can stir up the most blood donations," according to the blood-collection agency.
From Oct. 13-26, donate at any of LifeSouth’s donor centers in Valdosta, Lake City, Alachua or Gainesville, Fla., and cast a vote for a favorite brewery, organizers said. At the end of the challenge, the brewery with the most donations will win a trophy and bragging rights.
All donors will receive a special Beer Positive T-shirt, a coupon for a free pint of beer and a chance to win a GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler ukeg, organizers said.
LifeSouth’s donor center is located at 301 Woodrow Wilson Drive.
"Come on out and vote for Valdosta’s own Georgia Beer Company," local organizers said. "Support your local blood supply and support your favorite local brewery."
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health, LifeSouth representatives said. A photo ID is needed.
For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive, call LifeSouth toll-free, (888) 795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
