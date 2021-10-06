Breeden, Robinson named VHS queen, king

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School seniors Adrianna Breeden and Kaleb Robinson were named homecoming queen and king during halftime of the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Tift County football game last week.
Breeden is a varsity basketball cheerleader, member of the Beta Club, Interact Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
After graduation, Breeden said she plans to attend Kennesaw State University to pursue a degree in early childhood education with a minor in business.
Robinson is a member of the varsity Wildcat football team and a member of the VHS Beta Club. Upon graduation, Robinson said he plans to attend Georgia Tech.
