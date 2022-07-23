Breast Center leadership named Hospital Heroes

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored the leadership team of the Breast Center as the July Hospital Heroes during the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County meeting.
Dr. Harvey Miller, chief clinical quality director, Lori Trouille, breast health navigator, and Emily Wetherington, administrative director of the Pearlman Cancer Center, were recognized for establishing the Breast Center in March, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The Breast Center was developed to enhance the care of patients and reduce the time from screening mammogram to biopsy results, they said, adding, "since implementation, this time has decreased substantially, now averaging less than two weeks.
"In addition to timeliness, the new process results in better communication and patient education, personalized care, decreased patient anxiety and increased patient satisfaction."
In conjunction with the new diagnostic process, Miller launched breast care conferences that bring together all providers involved in the care of a breast cancer patient. Each patient's chart is reviewed by the multidisciplinary team so that an individualized treatment plan can be established.
Brenda Alexander, chief human resources officer, said, "the Breast Center has elevated the level of professionalism and care available to women in our region. Their leadership and hard work demonstrates a true passion for serving the health needs of our community."
The honorees received a standing ovation.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
