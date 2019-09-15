PART II
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second and final part in a series on senior hunger in Georgia. The first part was published in the Sunday, Sept. 8, edition of The Valdosta Daily Times.
VALDOSTA — Sammie Pride gets a hot meal, a cold cup of milk and a folded newspaper delivered to his door every weekday.
The 93-year-old lives alone on the south side of Valdosta in a little home and has a hard time getting around these days.
Pride moved to Valdosta in 1947, bought his home in 1958 and started his own floor-installation business in 1966. He operated the business for more than 30 years until he started having knee problems and now lives on a fixed income.
He's on Social Security and receives $906 a month — that's it.
He thanks God he paid off his house before he got sick, or else he doesn't know how he would pay the hospital bills. Pride has blood clots in his knees and spends a lot of his time resting in his recliner watching TV, but his children and grandchildren visit, so he has company from time to time.
Through Break Bread Together, a local meal-delivery program for senior citizens such as Pride, he said he has met a lot of nice people who bring him lunch.
"It's nice getting to meet the people and I've made some good friends," Pride said. "I love it. It's just a light lunch five days a week and helps me from getting up and going into the kitchen to fix a sandwich or something."
He has been using Break Bread Together for about 10 years, and the program keeps him off his feet and saves him money.
More than that, it brings people together.
Shelli Brantley has been delivering meals to Pride and many other senior citizens for more than 10 years. She finds it rewarding.
She signed up because she wants to give back to the community and do something good for people, she said.
"It makes me feel like I'm doing something good — serving the Lord," Brantley said.
Every Friday, she goes by the First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta off of Ashley Street, picks up a large paper bag full of meals and follows the same route she has had for years.
She knows all of the people by name.
Some are friendly such as Pride and have developed friendships with her. Others are more quiet and keep to themselves, she said.
"I know them," Brantley said. "I can tell you who is grumpy and who is friendly. It makes you feel good helping out the less fortunate."
The work is rewarding for her, and she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon, she said.
Helping out the less fortunate is how Break Bread Together began more than 50 years ago. It is run through the First Presbyterian Church and started as part of the its soup kitchen.
Beth Mathis, coordinator for the organization, said there were some people who couldn’t make it to the kitchen due to old age, so the church got volunteers to take food to them.
Break Bread Together is completely funded through the church and donations.
It doesn’t receive any state or federal money. Mathis said the church didn’t want governmental interference, but the program is always in need of donations and volunteers.
“All of the donations go toward buying the food,” Mathis said. “How many people we feed depends on how much money we receive. It’s a balancing act.”
Break Bread currently feeds 43 people who are 65 or older, low income, have little to no family support and are home bound, she said.
They are typically making anywhere between $600 to $700 a month. If they qualify for food stamps, they can usually qualify for Break Bread services, she said.
Sixty-five people are on the waiting list to receive one meal a day, every day of the week. People usually spend about one year on the waiting list.
Meals consist of one meat, two vegetables, milk, bread and fruit. It costs the organization $5 per meal, which means it costs $1,200 to feed one person for an entire year.
Mathis is a retired social worker who has always wanted to help people and make a difference. She has worked with Break Bread for three years and said she loves what she does.
She said the program always needs volunteers and donations. Businesses in Valdosta can "adopt a senior” by providing $100 a month to make sure someone is kept fed, and individuals can give whatever they can afford.
It makes all the difference, Mathis said.
Break Bread together is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. To donate or be put on the waiting list, call (229) 249-0779 or email breakbread@firstpresvaldosta.org.
The meal is more than just a daily lunch for some of the senior citizens.
For Pride, it's nice knowing someone will come by every day.
He gets to see a smiling face, hear a pleasant greeting and gets the chance to make a new friend.
"I sit around and wait for them to come around everyday," Pride said. "It's my favorite meal of the day. It really means a lot to me."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.