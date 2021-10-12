VALDOSTA – Break Bread Together, a meals-on-wheels program serving the elderly population, is accepting drivers.
Break Bread is spearheaded by First Presbyterian Church and caters to residents age 65 and older, providing lunch to them Monday through Friday.
Beth Mathis, program coordinator, said drivers are needed to deliver meals Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. She added deliveries take about 30-40 minutes, starting at 11 a.m.
Similar to other Valdosta-Lowndes programs, Break Bread has been affected by the pandemic, including changing its food vendor.
"When everything closed down, we lost the people who were doing the food for us, who were providing the food," Mathis said.
Now serving 35 people, Break Bread's client list has declined by 10 though the organization currently has a year-long waiting list.
Mathis said donations can assist with the nonprofit benefitting more people.
To be a driver for Break Bread Together, call (229) 249-0779 or email breakbread@firstpresvaldosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.