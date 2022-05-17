VALDOSTA – Break Bread Bun Run, a 5K run through Old Wood Valley, is scheduled for early June.
In a statement, organizers said the 5K is "known as the most challenging race in Valdosta and we encourage you to be part of the challenge on Saturday, June 4.
Registration fee is $20. The race begins 7:30 a.m. in the upper parking lot of the YMCA on Gornto Road and continues through Old Wood Valley, returning to the YMCA.
People may pre-register online at firstpresvaldosta.org/bun-run/ or at First Presbyterian Church office on Magnolia Street between Ashley and Patterson streets, Monday through Thursday.
Registrations are welcome the day of the race beginning 6:30 a.m., June 4. Proceeds from the race support Break Bread Together, Valdosta's Meals on Wheels program, which is a ministry of First Presbyterian Church.
Break Bread Together began in December 1973 and is funded entirely by local contributions and special events such as the Break Bread Bun Run, organizers said. Volunteers from the community deliver meals to about 45 people each weekday.
"That number is limited only by the availability of funds to purchase meals and volunteers to deliver the meals," they added. "A waiting list is maintained because the need for this service is extensive."
For more information, contact the church office at (229) 242-8376.
