VALDOSTA – It's a man's world.
Well, it was anyway.
Amanda Seasholtz graduated last Saturday with a computer science degree from Valdosta State University. She was the only female to graduate with that particular degree earlier this month during ceremony.
“I was first an art major in graphic design but I liked math but I felt like computer science allowed me to use critical thinking,” Seasholtz said. “It's really rewarding whenever you can solve a problem.”
Seasholtz is a Valdosta native who graduated from Georgia Christian School and always had a knack for mathematics.
“Math has always come easily to me but the higher maths were challenging,” Seasholtz said.
However, Seasholtz has never shied away from a challenge and found a good study group to help her through.
Dr. Krishnendu Roy, professor and department head, was Seasholtz's advisor during her time in the program. Roy said the program teaches all the basics and cutting-edge topics such as cyber security.
“We have seen our program grow from 175 students to 300 students in the last five to six years,” Roy said. “Part of that is because the field is doing so well and has lots of high-paying jobs.”
While many graduates may be panicking about what jobs they'll seek out, Seasholtz has already received several well-paying offers. She's currently looking at jobs around the Orlando, Fla., area because she “prefers the warm weather.”
During her time at VSU, Seasholtz worked at PCA in Clyattville doing coding and did robotics research at University of South Carolina.
“My actual project (at USC) was making robotics more efficient in avoiding collisions,” Seasholtz said.
Roy said many former graduates have gone on to work for tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.
For others curious about entering the field, Roy and associate professor Dr. Radu “Paul” Mihail both agree – while mathematics matter, you don't have to be a math whiz to join the program.
“I think it takes not necessarily math, but perseverance and putting time in to master it,” Mihail said. “There is potentially room for any skill level. We are trying to change that fear of math. It becomes a debilitating factor where it shouldn't be.”
Seasholtz's step into the STEM field will hopefully become the norm for not only students in general, but for women and minorities.
“Almost anything with electricity flowing through it has code going through it,” Mihail said. “I don't see any slowing in that trend.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
