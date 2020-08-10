AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, Fla. – Members of the 23rd Wing participated in the Brass Tumbler training event recently.
The 75th Fighter Squadron, along with various units from Moody Air Force Base, the Air Force and Navy, practiced multiple training scenarios to test capabilities with limited manning and resources.
“Brass Tumbler was designed and executed in furtherance of the 23rd Wing commander’s intent and priorities of Agile Combat Employment,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Joca, 75th Fighter Squadron commander. “The 71st Rescue Squadron, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 75th Fighter Squadron, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 23rd Security Forces Squadron and 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron joined forces to project capabilities organic to Moody, in order to support joint partners in live fire combat training.”
Joca said the exercise was based on mission-type orders, which emphasized forward positioned control and execution by flight and company-grade leadership. These operations validated the ACE construct for many Moody participants, as well as prepared those units for further training at Avon Park.
“We practiced close air support in a (simulated) counter-insurgency environment, working closely with the SEALs and supporting their movement on the ground and their objectives,” said Capt. Andrew Reese, 75th Fighter Squadron safety officer. “We also practiced combat search and rescue training. So, locating personnel and utilizing the SEALs as a ground recovery force on the ground and also the rescue helicopters to recover personnel. That's the specific training that we're getting.”
The overall goal for the training was for the units to be able to perform mission needs in an austere environment with limited equipment and personnel.
“Avon Park is an uncontrolled airfield with limited infrastructure and maintenance equipment available on site,” Reese said. “It provides an excellent opportunity to operate out of a simulated forward operating site. The units organic to the 23rd Wing provide the capabilities necessary to station combat power at that FOS and put jets and ordnance in the air to fulfill the mission.”
In order to sustain the mission needs during the training, the 71st RQS acted as a forward arming and refueling point.
“That's a unique capability that the HC-130s provide us. It allows us to refuel, via C-130, at pretty much any airfield that we could end up at any forward location,” Reese said. “FARP involves refueling as well as potentially rearming aircraft. So at any potential austere location they have that capability for us both to land there, refuel, rearm and take back off without ever having to shut down or without bringing any other support or resources outside of what is needed to get back to the fight quickly.”
Outside of providing this distinctive capability, the 71st RQS also helped lower the cost of the training.
"An estimated $60,000 was saved by using organic units to support cargo movement as well as lodging at Avon Park,” Joca said.
Joca said the cost effectiveness and advantages of Avon Park may lead to more training such as Brass Tumbler in the future.
“The ranges at Avon Park allow men and women of Moody to train in realistic scenarios, using live ordnance, which is invaluable in preparation for future deployments,” Joca said. “This was a joint integrated large force exercise on the scale of Flag-level exercises, organically planned and executed by a captain in the 75th FS and a lieutenant in the 23rd AMXS for $21,000, on a 23rd Wing owned range. Its greatest output, other than the SOF integration, is the development of a repeatable, scaleable, organic exercise for exponentially less money than similar training opportunities.”
Reese said the training was a great learning experience being able to work with the various units.
“It's been very rewarding and I'm amazed at how much all the different agencies that are involved in this have come together and worked together to make this all happen,” Reese said. “Especially since this is all a 23rd Wing training event and it was all organic capabilities that brought all our equipment down here and operating out of here and we'll bring it back. So I've been impressed at seeing all these different agencies work together and make this training happen.”
