LAKELAND — South Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America recently held its annual council camporee at Camp Patten.
Competitions included axe throwing, pavilion raising, sky bridge construction, Dutch oven desert cooking, canoe racing, canoe tug-of-war and campfire skits, Scouting officials said in a statement.
Troop 2020 of Valdosta (sponsored by Trinity Presbyterian Church) took first place, Troop 3 of Albany (sponsored by St. Teresa’s Catholic Church) took second place and Troop 270 of Cordele (sponsored by First United Methodist Church) took third place.
For the second year in a row, one of the all-girls troops took first place. Each troop was supposed to dress up in traditional clothes of a chosen country; scouts from Troop 2020 chose Greeks. There were Scottish kilts from Troop 270 and various hats worn by other troops but mainly at the nightly campfires.
