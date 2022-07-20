Boy Scouts attend Daniel Boone camp

VALDOSTA — Based out of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Boy Scout of America Troop 454 (male) and Boy Scout of America Troop 2020 (female) attended summer camp at Camp Daniel Boone in North Carolina.
While they were at camp, the scouts participated in a variety of merit badge classes, including horsemanship, animal science, robotics, climbing, emergency preparedness, first aid, fishing, rifle and archery, Scouting representatives said in a statement.
Scouts completed a total of 66 merit badges and 20 partial merit badges. Star Scout Dylan Radulski completed the BSA lifeguard award.
Radulski and Star Scout Brody Johnson earned the Polar Plunge Award after jumping in the 60 degrees lake at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14. Both troops earned 100% on their campsite inspection every day of camp. Both troops were awarded the Long Rifle Award, Camp Daniel Boone's Honor Troop Award, after completing a list of 10 requirements including completing the Cold Mountain Challenge.
