VALDOSTA – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out will roll the ball on its yearly fundraiser.
The nonprofit hosts the Third Annual Bowling Tournament 2-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Jac’s Bowling Lanes, 406 Connell Road.
Proceeds benefit ACTO, which assists caregiver families of Alzheimer's or dementia patients.
Teams of five will compete in nine-pin tap, 3-6-9 and 10-frame standard bowling.
A business may sponsor a lane if staff wishes to not participate and can allow others to use it, said Ann Walker-Smith, executive director.
Individual bowlers may join ACTO’s team.
“They do not have to have an entire team,” Smith said. “We will put them on our team even if we have to have three or four lanes. The more the merrier.”
Bronze sponsorships consist of five-person team entry without lane sponsorship for $250. Sponsoring a lane and receiving social media recognition is also $250.
Silver sponsorship includes lane sponsorship, five-person team entry, five food tickets and social media recognition for $500.
Gold sponsorship includes a "Thank You" banner, lane sponsorship, five-person team entry, five food tickets and social media recognition for $1,000.
During the tournament, there will be a 50/50 prize giveaway in which a ticket winner will receive half of the collected monies in a pot. The other half goes to ACTO. One ticket is $1, and six tickets are $5.
Sponsorships are available until Sept. 6 if businesses would like their names placed on a banner.
There will be door prizes and raffled items at the tournament.
More information: (229) 245-9094; actovaldosta@live.com; and facebook.com/actovaldosta.
