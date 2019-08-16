Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.