Boutwell earns fire officer designation

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department chief has earned top honors for professional excellence.
Recently, VFD Chief Brian Boutwell showed that commitment by receiving the professional designation of chief fire officer from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing, city officials said in a statement.
Boutwell is one of 1,554 CFOs worldwide and one of only 48 CFOs in Georgia.
The voluntary program recognizes individuals who demonstrate their continued excellence in the seven measured components of experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence, city officials said.
Additionally, applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the CFO credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing, comprised of individuals from federal and local governments, academia, and the fire and emergency medical services profession, awards the CFO designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.
"Achieving this certification signifies Chief Boutwell’s continued commitment to his career in the fire service," city officials said.
The CFO designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation into the future requires the recipient to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement.
Following Boutwell’s CFO designation, he also received membership into the Institute of Fire Engineering, joining a prestigious group of more than 500 individuals from all parts of the country.
“I commend Chief Boutwell for his dedication to the fire profession and the City of Valdosta. The CFO process is a voluntary program; this designation demonstrates his commitment toward helping our fire department service its citizens with leadership, knowledge, and a plan for continuing to improve the delivery of services,” City Manager Mark Barber said.
